Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Search & Seizure – SBM – Effectiveness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 2, 2021

  Defendant has appreciable privacy interests that are substantially infringed by the lifetime satellite-based monitoring (SBM) imposed on him. Given the state’s failure to show the efficacy of lifetime SBM in serving the state’s legitimate interests, the order of lifetime SBM in this case constitutes an unreasonable warrantless search in violation of the Fourth Amendment. We reverse ...

