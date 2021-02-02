Quantcast
Criminal Practice –  Search & Seizure – Premises Warrant – Search of Person – No Threat (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 2, 2021

  Where the trial court’s findings do not support a conclusion that defendant posed a real threat to the execution of a warrant to search his house when he was at his grandfather’s neighboring property, defendant was not an “occupant” of the premises being searched. The warrantless search of defendant’s person violated his Fourth Amendment rights. The ...

