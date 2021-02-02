Quantcast
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property –  Deed Reformation – Mistake of Fact – Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 2, 2021

  Where a property owner and her grantee both mistakenly believed that the owner’s trust owned real property that the owner intended to transfer to the grantee, the trial court could reform the deed to substitute the owner for her trust as grantor. We dismiss unpreserved portions of plaintiff’s appeal and otherwise affirm. Facts A married but estranged couple ...

