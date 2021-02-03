Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Myers appointed chief district court judge in Davidson & Davie Co. (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 3, 2021

District Court Judge Jimmy L. Myers has been named the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 22B, which covers Davidson and Davie counties. Myers succeeds Judge Wayne Michael, who had been chief district court judge since 2005. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby made the appointment on Jan. 29, effective on Feb. ...

