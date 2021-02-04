Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Walker hit by truck settles claim for $2.5M (access required)

Walker hit by truck settles claim for $2.5M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 4, 2021

  A walker who was seriously injured after a truck hit him from behind has settled a claim against the truck driver and his employer for $2.5 million, his attorneys report. James Roberts III and Matthew Quinn of Lewis Roberts in Raleigh and Michael DeMayo and Adrienne Blocker of Charlotte report that their client, whose name was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo