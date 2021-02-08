Quantcast
Woman whose leg was injured in car crash settles claim for $250K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 8, 2021

  A woman who suffered a severe leg injury when a truck hit the car she was riding in has settled a pre-lawsuit claim with the insurance carrier of the at-fault driver’s employer for $250,000, her attorney reports. Gary Clemmons of Chesnutt & Clemmons in New Bern reports that his client, Sherry Dillahunt, was a passenger in ...

