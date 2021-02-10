Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Actual injury isn’t required for jurisdiction, N.C. Supreme Court rules (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires February 10, 2021

  North Carolina’s constitution doesn’t require plaintiffs to demonstrate that they’ve suffered any actual injury in order to have standing to bring a lawsuit if the state statute at issue has expressly given them the standing to sue, the North Carolina Supreme Court has unanimously ruled, finding that the jurisdiction of the state’s courts aren’t limited ...

