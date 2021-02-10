Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal – Public Utilities – Real Property – First Impression – Unconstitutional Conditions Doctrine (access required)

Municipal – Public Utilities – Real Property – First Impression – Unconstitutional Conditions Doctrine (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 10, 2021

The plaintiff-developers argue that the defendant-county violated the unconstitutional conditions doctrine by assessing water and sewer fees prior to issuing permits to develop real property. The doctrine seeks to prevent the government from leveraging its legitimate interest in mitigating harms by imposing extortionate demands which may pressure a landowner into voluntarily giving up property for which the Fifth Amendment would ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo