Federal judge hits brake on DPPA suits against lawyers (access required)

Federal judge hits brake on DPPA suits against lawyers (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires February 11, 2021

  Law firms and lawyers that collect information from DMV accident report forms, or purchase the information from third parties, don’t violate the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, a U.S. district judge in North Carolina has ruled in a pair of cases. The DPPA holds liable certain parties for the misuse of a driver’s information if that ...

