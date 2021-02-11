Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Pitt Co. court cancellations extended (access required)

Pitt Co. court cancellations extended (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 11, 2021

District court cancellations in Pitt County have been extended into a second week as the court continues to deal with a COVID-19 incident. Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced that district court cases set for Feb. 10-15 will be continued administratively because of a COVID-19 incident that necessitated facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo