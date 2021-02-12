Quantcast
Contract – Intellectual Property – Patent Licenses – Civil Practice – Pleadings Amendment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 12, 2021

Although federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction over cases arising under any federal statute relating to patents, since the claims that plaintiffs seek to add to their complaint are premised on a contract dispute, and since no substantial federal issues are involved, the additional claims are not futile. The court grants plaintiffs’ motion to amend, except for ...

