Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Forfeiture of Counsel – Appeals (access required)

Criminal Practice – Forfeiture of Counsel – Appeals (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 12, 2021

Even if defendant’s plea agreement had somehow reserved a right to appeal the trial court’s ruling that defendant had forfeited his right to counsel, the order’s unchallenged findings of fact provide ample support for its conclusion that defendant forfeited his right to counsel. We dismiss defendant’s appeal. The order’s findings establish that defendant demanded, and the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo