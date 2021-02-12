Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Permanency Planning Order – Visitation Suspension (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Permanency Planning Order – Visitation Suspension (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 12, 2021

Given an ongoing police investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by the respondent-mother, evidence of regression by the children when they were faced with visiting the mother, and the children’s stated desires (via their therapists) not to visit with the mother, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it suspended the mother’s visitation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo