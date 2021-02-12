Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Private Petition – Abandonment (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Private Petition – Abandonment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 12, 2021

  We affirm the decision of our Court of Appeals (Where the petitioner-mother testified that the respondent-father had paid nothing toward their son “Jeffrey’s” support in the preceding three years and had had no contact with Jeffrey since attending a skating-rink event at petitioner’s invitation in April 2016, and where respondent acknowledged not having seen Jeffrey ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo