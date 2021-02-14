Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 14, 2021

  A child forensic interviewer did not impermissibly vouch for the credibility of the child victim when, in describing the child’s statements, the interviewer used the terms “disclosing” and “what had happened.” This is especially so where (1) the state showed the video of the child’s interview, allowing jurors to determine the weight and credibility of ...

