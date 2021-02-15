Quantcast
A Q&A with Paul Newby, North Carolina's new chief justice



By: Bill Cresenzo February 15, 2021

When Paul Newby became North Carolina’s 30th Supreme Court chief justice on Jan. 1, he took office in an environment very different from any of his 29 predecessors. After taking part in the state’s first-ever virtual investiture, he takes the helm of a judicial branch that is charged with providing fair and timely justice while ...

