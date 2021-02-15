Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Feb. 15 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Feb. 15 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 15, 2021

Ed Roney, Joseph Dickinson, and Holly Benton have joined Michael Best in its Raleigh office. Roney joins the firm’s intellectual property practice group as a partner and will serve as the Raleigh office’s managing partner. Dickinson and Benton join the firm’s privacy and cybersecurity practice group as a partner and senior counsel, respectively. All three ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo