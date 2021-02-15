Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 15, 2021

The North Carolina Judicial Branch has announced the launch of a podcast that will feature hosts who will interview key officials in the state’s court system. “All Things Judiciary” will be released every other Wednesday, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts said. The inaugural episode is now available and focuses on the North Carolina ...

