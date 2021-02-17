Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Claim settled for $1.3M after tractor-trailer ran red light (access required)

Claim settled for $1.3M after tractor-trailer ran red light (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 17, 2021

  A man who suffered a traumatic brain injury and intestinal injuries after his vehicle was broadsided by a tractor-trailer driver who had run a red light has confidentially settled a claim against the at-fault driver and his employer for $1.3 million, his attorney reported. Hunt Willis of Martin & Jones in Raleigh reports that the crash ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo