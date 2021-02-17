Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Family of motorcyclist killed in wreck settles claim for $1.8M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 17, 2021

  The family of a man who was killed in a wreck while he was riding a motorcycle has confidentially settled a claim against the at-fault driver for $1.8 million, the family’s attorney reports. David Sherlin of Holt Sherlin in Raleigh reports that the decedent, who was in his 50s, was struck when the at-fault driver made ...

