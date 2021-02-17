Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Corporate – Separate Business Venture – Opportunity to Invest – Prior Pending Action Doctrine (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Corporate – Separate Business Venture – Opportunity to Invest – Prior Pending Action Doctrine (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 17, 2021

Even assuming a majority shareholder had a fiduciary duty to protect a minority shareholder’s interests in the management of the corporation and corporate property, the complaint does not allege a breach of that duty. Rather, the complaint alleges that the majority shareholder started two new businesses but did not enlist the minority shareholder to become ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo