Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Restriction on future employment was overbroad (access required)

Criminal Practice – Restriction on future employment was overbroad (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2021

Where a man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was barred from working in “any type of employment without the prior approval of the probation officer,” and no explanation was provided for why this restriction was relevant to the offense, a more precise restriction that bears a nexus to the misconduct was required. Background In ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo