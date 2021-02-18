Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Intellectual Property – End of challenged conduct moots injunction appeal (access required)

Intellectual Property – End of challenged conduct moots injunction appeal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2021

Where NIKE stopped an advertising campaign after the district court found it infringed on Fleet Feet’s trademarks, NIKE’s cessation of the campaign mooted its appeal of the preliminary injunction. Background In 2019, NIKE Inc., NIKE USA Inc. and NIKE Retail Services Inc. launched an advertising campaign with the tagline “Sport Changes Everything.” Fleet Feet Inc. sued NIKE, ...

