Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Tort/Negligence – Mesothelioma claim lacks evidence of asbestos (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Mesothelioma claim lacks evidence of asbestos (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2021

Where a pipefitter diagnosed with mesothelioma testified he had no knowledge whether asbestos was used during the construction of a plant and the plant’s owners submitted copious evidence showing there was no asbestos at the plant, the owners prevailed on the mesothelioma claim. Background In 2016, Julian Jackson Smith was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo