Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Trespass – Damages – Cut Trees – Ornamentals – Replacement Cost (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Trespass – Damages – Cut Trees – Ornamentals – Replacement Cost (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 19, 2021

Where defendants illegally cut two of the plaintiff-homeowners’ ornamental trees and severely damaged a third, evidence of the cost to replace the trees was sufficient to go to the jury on the issue of damages. We reverse the trial court’s grant of a directed verdict for defendants and remand for a new trial. Under G.S. § 1-539.1(a), ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo