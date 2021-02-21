Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Armed Robbery – Jury Instructions – Knife as Dangerous Weapon (access required)

Criminal Practice – Armed Robbery – Jury Instructions – Knife as Dangerous Weapon (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 21, 2021

  Though there is some confusion in the case law regarding whether a knife is a dangerous weapon as a matter of law, and though the victim testified that the knife held to his throat might have been a butter knife, since the state proceeded under a theory of acting in concert, and since the knife ...

