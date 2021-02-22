Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Developer settles eminent domain claim for $3.1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 22, 2021

  A development company has settled a claim against the North Carolina Department of Transportation for $3.1 million after the DOT cut off highway access to the company’s land in order to build an overpass along a major highway in eastern North Carolina, the company’s attorney reports. Eric Remington of Ward and Smith in New Bern reports ...

