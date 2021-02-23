Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fatal rear-end collision in work zone leads to $2.5M settlement (access required)

Fatal rear-end collision in work zone leads to $2.5M settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 23, 2021

  The mother of a woman who died after she was rear-ended by a pickup truck driver in a construction zone has settled a claim against the at-fault driver’s employer for $2.5 million, her attorneys report. Sam Coleman, James Rainsford, Katherine Merritt, and Jason Murphy of Coleman, Gledhill, Hargrave, Merritt & Rainsford in Hillsborough report that Lisa ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo