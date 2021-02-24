Quantcast
Civil Practice – Stalking – Civil No-Contact Order – Emotional Distress – Continued Harassment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 24, 2021

Plaintiff’s claim that her next-door neighbor was stalking her is based on defendant’s harassment with intent to cause substantial emotional distress and plaintiff suffering such. Plaintiff, a terminal cancer patient, testified about defendant’s repeated attempts to intimidate her (such as by bringing his pit bull near her property line when he knows she will be ...

