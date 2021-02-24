Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Murphy attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 24, 2021

Attorney: Beverly B. Cook Location: Murphy Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Feb. 16. The suspension is stayed for the duration of the suspension so long as Cook complies with certain conditions. Background: Cook willfully failed to file her state and federal income tax returns or pay her ...

