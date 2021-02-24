Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Real Property – Judgments – Subsequent Transfer – Prior Lien – UVTA (access required)

Real Property – Judgments – Subsequent Transfer – Prior Lien – UVTA (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 24, 2021

Because defendant owned “Lot 15” and a half-interest in “Lot 15A” when plaintiffs obtained and docketed their judgment against defendant, plaintiffs may execute their judgment against Lots 15 and 15A, despite the fact that – after entry of the judgment – defendant deeded his interest in the lots to non-party Reginald Beasley, who apparently held ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo