Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain (access required)

Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain (access required)

By: Associated Press February 25, 2021

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A judge approved Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans for North Carolina-based Belk on Feb. 24, creating a new infusion of capital and cutting the debt load for the beleaguered department store chain. The judge approved the plan during a hearing in Houston, The Charlotte Observer reported. The move provides the ailing chain with financial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo