Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Gatekeeping Order – Domestic Relations – Contempt (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Gatekeeping Order – Domestic Relations – Contempt (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 26, 2021

Even though defendant was subject to a pre-filing injunction which prohibited him from filing any documents with the “State of North Carolina Courts” without either attaching an affidavit from a licensed attorney or obtaining permission from the senior resident superior judge in “the relevant Judicial District,” violations of this type of gatekeeping order, through the ...

