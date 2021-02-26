Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Death by Motor Vehicle – Aggravating Factor (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Death by Motor Vehicle – Aggravating Factor (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 26, 2021

Even though defendant’s impairment was an element of the offense of felony death by motor vehicle, and even though the jury acquitted defendant of reckless driving, the state presented sufficient evidence to allow the jury to find the aggravating factor (as to felony death by motor vehicle) that “the defendant knowingly created a great risk ...

