Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Testimony – Medical Literature – Special Proximate Cause (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 26, 2021

In this medical malpractice case involving surgery to treat caudal equina syndrome complete in a patient with comorbidities of insulin dependent diabetes and hypertension, the opinion of plaintiff’s only causation expert was based on confusing medical literature that he admitted was “all over the place.” The trial court did not abuse its discretion in excluding ...

