Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Indictment & Evidence – No Variance – False Pretenses (access required)

Criminal Practice – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Indictment & Evidence – No Variance – False Pretenses (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 28, 2021

  The indictment alleged, “The defendant presented [the victim with] a fraudulent contract to bore a well, knowing at the time that he had no intention of doing the work for which he claimed to be equipped and for which he was paid.” Although the indictment could have been more precise in stating the nature of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo