Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Evidence – Hearsay – Victim’s State of Mind – Cell Phone Video (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Evidence – Hearsay – Victim’s State of Mind – Cell Phone Video (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter February 28, 2021

  When a longstanding conflict between neighbors resulted in a shooting, the murder victim’s statements as to her then-existing state of mind were relevant to show the status of her relationship to defendant. Therefore, the trial court could admit into evidence a video that depicts the victim’s minor son, upset and crying, saying the “neighborhood feud” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo