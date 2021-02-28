Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Robbery – Surveillance Video – Prosecutor's Statements (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2021

  Even if the trial court erred by not providing a limiting instruction when it admitted surveillance footage from the store defendant robbed, said error did not rise to the level of plain error given the other overwhelming evidence of defendant’s guilt, such as the testimonies of the store clerk and law enforcement officers. We find no ...

