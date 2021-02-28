Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Parked Car – Driver’s & Passenger’s Seizure (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2021

  On foot, officers approached a stationary vehicle; therefore, officers did not seize the vehicle’s driver by making a traffic stop. Although defendant asserts that he was seized the instant the driver was seized, the trial court’s findings do not show whether officer Rose or the driver opened the driver’s door or whether the driver stepped ...

