Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Reasonable Suspicion – Narcotics Investigation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2021

  The trial court found that the arresting officer’s stop of defendant’s vehicle was based on “reasonable suspicion to look for and temporarily detain [defendant] to investigate narcotics activity in Pamlico County.”  Defendant argues only that there was no traffic violation justifying the stop, which is one potential ground for reasonable articulable suspicion, but not the ...

