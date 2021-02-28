Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Sex Offender – Failure to Register – Jury Instructions – 'Willfully' Placement

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2021

  In this case involving a sex offender’s failure to notify the sheriff of his change of address, we agree with State v. Solomon, 250 N.C. App. 184, 791 S.E.2d 540, 2016 WL 6080846, at *4-*6 (2016) (unpublished), that the pattern jury instructions likely made the trial court’s instructions erroneous, in that “willfully” modifies a defendant’s ...

