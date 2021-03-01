Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $35M default judgment issued in rape case (access required)

$35M default judgment issued in rape case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 1, 2021

  A woman who was raped while she was sleeping in her bed near a North Carolina college campus has been awarded a default judgment of $35 million in damages, her attorneys report. The order is largely symbolic as the defendant is judgment-proof. David Kirby and Bill Bystrynski of Edwards Kirby in Raleigh and David Sherlin of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo