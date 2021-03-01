Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 1, 2021

  When she was taken to jail for driving while impaired, defendant was found to be in possession of both marijuana and Clonazepam. Although these possessions occurred at the same time, they were nonetheless two separate crimes, and the separate judgments entered as to two convictions do not violate the Double Jeopardy Clause. We find no error ...

