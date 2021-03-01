Quantcast
By: David Donovan March 1, 2021

Attorney: Christopher Albert Stella Location: Out of state (formerly of Greensboro) Bar membership: Member since 2017 Disciplinary action: The remaining portion of a three-year suspension from the practice of law was stayed on Feb. 24, so long as Stella complies with certain conditions. Background: Stella was suspended from the practice of law for three years on Jan. 29, 2019. ...
