Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence  – Trespass – Appeals – Interlocutory Order – Sanctions (access required)

Tort/Negligence  – Trespass – Appeals – Interlocutory Order – Sanctions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 1, 2021

  Defendants’ public records request revealed that, before plaintiffs filed suit alleging defendants had poisoned plaintiffs’ trees, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had performed an investigation and informed plaintiffs that no herbicides had been detected. Although the trial court thereafter dismissed plaintiffs’ tree-poisoning claim and sanctioned them under N.C. R. Civ. 11 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo