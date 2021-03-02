Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / State bar files complaint against federal prosecutor (access required)

State bar files complaint against federal prosecutor (access required)

By: David Donovan March 2, 2021

The North Carolina State Bar has filed an ethics complaint against an assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. The complaint alleges that the prosecutor, Frank Chut, acted dishonestly in his handling of an investigation. The complaint centers on the prosecution of Shannon Drake, an account executive at a bank that had lent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo