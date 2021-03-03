Quantcast
Civil Rights – Officer lacked reasonable suspicion for stop

Civil Rights – Officer lacked reasonable suspicion for stop (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 3, 2021

Where a Stafford County deputy initially offered to assist the plaintiff with his disabled vehicle, but then demanded the plaintiff produce identification, that demand converted the voluntary encounter into an investigatory stop for which the officer lacked reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and for which he was not entitled to immunity. Background George Wingate III was driving ...

