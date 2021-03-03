Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Driver injured in tractor-trailer wreck settles claim for $902K (access required)

Driver injured in tractor-trailer wreck settles claim for $902K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 3, 2021

  A truck driver who now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after he crashed into a tractor-trailer that had rolled backwards and blocked both lanes of traffic on a highway has settled a claim for just over $902,000, his attorneys report. John Chilson and John Kenneth Moser of Comerford Chilson & Moser in Winston-Salem and Ben Royster ...

