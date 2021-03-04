Quantcast
A win-win for litigators? Using collaborative law in business disputes

By: Guest Commentary March 4, 2021

By Jamie Dean, Mark Henriques, and Brent Powell On Oct. 1, 2020, the Uniform Collaborative Law Act went into effect in North Carolina, making it the 19th state to adopt a version of the act. Under the act, parties may execute a collaborative law participation agreement which tolls all statute of limitations and suspends any current ...

