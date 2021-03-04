Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Interstate Sovereign Immunity – Alabama University – Equal Protection Claim (access required)

Constitutional – Interstate Sovereign Immunity – Alabama University – Equal Protection Claim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 4, 2021

  Even though an Alabama state university registered as a nonprofit corporation in North Carolina, and even though all of the actions that plaintiff complains of occurred in North Carolina, under Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt, 203 L.Ed.2d 768 (2019), the university and its employees are entitled to sovereign immunity. We affirm the trial court’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo